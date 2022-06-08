Ansal Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

G G Engineering Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd and KPI Green Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2022.

Ansal Housing Ltd surged 19.89% to Rs 8.62 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 45010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24543 shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd spiked 19.68% to Rs 2.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd soared 15.15% to Rs 13.07. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16192 shares in the past one month.

Asian Energy Services Ltd added 14.22% to Rs 104. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10099 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd exploded 12.55% to Rs 509.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10101 shares in the past one month.

