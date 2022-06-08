Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 June 2022.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 June 2022.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd soared 11.86% to Rs 218.75 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd surged 11.68% to Rs 121. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd spiked 7.74% to Rs 373.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12174 shares in the past one month.

ITD Cementation India Ltd exploded 7.59% to Rs 65.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33063 shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd gained 6.61% to Rs 189.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)