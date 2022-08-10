Cigniti Technologies unveils new brand identity

-
ALSO READ
Cigniti recognized for its quality engineering, cloud migration and UX testing capabilities
Cigniti Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Board of Cigniti Technologies approves Rs 38 cr share buyback
Cigniti Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Information Technology stocks edge higher
-
The new brand identity reflects Cigniti's strengthened resolve to be a trusted digital transformation partner for its clients including 60 of its Fortune 500 and 80+ of its Global 2000 companies, delivering at a global scale with increasingly localized capabilities, and leveraging quality-first digital assurance, product engineering, AI, ML, data and insights, data visualization, automation, and blockchain.
In addition to conveying the futuristic vision, the new logo aspires to uphold a contemporary attitude, produce a powerful visual depiction of a shift toward digitalization, and at the same time imbibe the company's software quality-first mindset.
Additionally, it aims to exemplify the intense commitment and forward-thinking transformation that the business is embracing through innovation, automation, and artificial intelligence.
The company's digital thinking and digital avatar are a reflection of its ability to engineer, assure, and technologically transform and accelerate outcomes for global companies, helping them achieve market leadership in their chosen lines of business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU