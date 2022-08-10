Vakrangee ties up with Nova Cinemaz

For setting up Vakrangee Kendra outlets at multi-screen cinemas

Vakrangee has tied up with Nova Cinemaz (NCPL) for setting up Vakrangee Kendra outlets over the course of time at its upcoming new Entertainment Cum Utility Centers (EUCs).

EUC consists of a multi-screen Cinema integrated with a utility service area, a retail store and a cafeteria managed/overviewed by NCPL. Through these EUCs, NCPL aims to add cinemas screens across the country and address the issue of India being an under screened country.

This tie-up would increase the customer touch points at the Vakrangee Kendra and ensure a boost in its core objective i.e. Financial Inclusion, providing Digital India services, Social Inclusion, Employment Generation and Skill Development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)