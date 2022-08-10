JSW Neo to acquire Mytrah's 1753 MW of renewable energy generation capacity

-
The transaction values the Mytrah Energy portfolio at an Enterprise Valuation of approximately Rs10,530 crore, after adjusting for net current assets.
The Mytrah Portfolio consists of 10 Wind SPVs with a generation capacity of 1,331 MW and 7 Solar SPVs with a generation capacity of 422 MW (487 MWp DC), operating primarily in the southern, western and central parts of India. The assets have a proven operational track record and long-term PPA with an average remaining life of ~18 years.
This is the largest acquisition made by JSW Energy since inception, and will leapfrog the current operational generation capacity by over 35% - from 4,784 MW to 6,537 MW. Moreover, with about 2,500 MW of under-construction wind and hydro projects which are likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 18-24 months, JSW Energy platform capacity gets enhanced to ~ 9.1 GW - where the share of renewables increases to ~ 65%. Further, this is likely to help the company in achieving its renewable-led capacity growth target of 10 GW by FY25, well ahead of timelines.
