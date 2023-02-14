Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 907.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 2.19 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels rose 907.41% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.191.7515.5324.573.000.422.790.222.720.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)