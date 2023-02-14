B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 108.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.18% to Rs 8.03 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 108.11% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.18% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.038.3812.456.680.910.490.770.370.770.37

