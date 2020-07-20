Cipla, Amgen settle case involving generic drug

The drug major has reached a settlement with Amgen Inc on pending litigation involving generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets.

The the civil action filed by Cipla in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in January 2019 has been resolved as between Cipla and Amgen Inc, the drug major said on Monday (20 July).

A formal stipulation of dismissal has been filed with the Court and is awaiting signature by the presiding Judge. Cipla's action pertaining to Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. remains pending. The resolution entitles Cipla and its affiliates to continue importing, marketing, and selling its generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets 30mg, 60mg and 90mg in the United States.

Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with parathyroid carcinoma, and for treatment of severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.

On a consolidated basis, the drug maker's net profit declined 33% to Rs 245.95 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 4,301.60 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on complex generics, and deepening portfolio in India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

