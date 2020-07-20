Financials shares rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 102.69 points or 2.01% at 5212.32 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, UCO Bank (up 5.02%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 4.98%),Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 4.96%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.55%),AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 4.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 4.15%), Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd (up 4.03%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 3.93%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 3.58%), and IDFC First Bank Ltd (up 3.39%).

On the other hand, IIFL Securities Ltd (down 14.44%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 2.05%), and Reliance Home Finance Ltd (down 1.67%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 360.98 or 0.98% at 37381.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 113.25 points or 1.04% at 11014.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.73 points or 0.93% at 12901.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.6 points or 0.87% at 4470.8.

On BSE,1226 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

