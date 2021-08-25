Poonawalla Fincorp signs MoU with Institute of Company Secretaries of India

To provide collateral-free term loans to ICSI members and its employeesPoonawalla Fincorp (Formerly Magma Fincorp), has signed an MoU with Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to provide collateral-free term loans to ICSI members as well as its employees. The scheme will benefit over 65,000 ICSI members across the country.
The scheme offers an attractive interest rate, zero prepayment charges and host of other attractive benefits. This is a unique offering covering company secretaries professionals across the country powered by a completely digital and 100% paperless process along with E-Agreement and E-NACH for fully online offering.
