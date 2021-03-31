TVS Motor achieves two-wheeler exports milestone of 100,000 units

TVS Motor Company announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 100,000 units in March 2021.

An increase in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe has significantly contributed to this achievement.

TVS Motor Company has a presence in over 60 countries in geographies across Africa, South East Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America as well. The company's key export products include the TVS Apache, TVS HLX series, TVS Stryker series, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)