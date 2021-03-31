LT Foods inaugurates futuristic organic foods process plant at Rotterdam, the Netherlands

-
Nature Bio Foods BV (NBF BV), a 100% subsidiary of Nature Bio Foods (NBF) India, one of leading organic food producers and a subsidiary of LT Foods today announced the inauguration of its futuristic organic food processing plant at Maasvlakte near Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The new state-of-the-art integrated organic ingredients processing facility of Nature Bio Foods is another step in the Company's efforts to provide organic food ingredients to customers through a Sustainable Supply Chain.
Nature Bio Foods BV offers a vast bouquet of quality organic food ingredients, which are directly sourced from sustainable organic farms of India, Africa, and other Asian countries.
NBF in the past few years has set-up its distribution channels in the US and Europe to fortify its business model and other existing networks across geographies. Strengthening its establishments further, Nature Bio Foods has setup now food processing capabilities in EU which would allow it to reach its Customers and Brands directly.
