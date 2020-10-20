Britannia Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bank of Baroda, Rallis India Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2020.

Bank of Baroda, Rallis India Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2020.

Britannia Industries Ltd lost 5.65% to Rs 3560.7 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27471 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Baroda tumbled 4.36% to Rs 41.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rallis India Ltd crashed 4.08% to Rs 262.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23965 shares in the past one month.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd pared 4.06% to Rs 16.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd dropped 3.76% to Rs 225. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9452 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)