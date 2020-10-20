Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 PAT up 22% to Rs 1.45 cr

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.84% to Rs 1.45 crore on 14.14% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 252.02 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) declined 3.17% to Rs 1.83 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter dropped 45.71% at Rs 0.38 crore as against Rs 0.70 crore paid in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during trading hours today, 20 October 2020.

Ramkrishna Forgings is engaged in the manufacturing of forgings. The company is operating in forgings, and tours & travels segments. The firm supplies its products to various sectors, such as domestic and overseas markets.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 0.91% to Rs 348.35 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 340.05 to Rs 353.95 so far.

