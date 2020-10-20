Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 PAT up 22% to Rs 1.45 cr

-
ALSO READ
Ramkrishna Forgings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Ramkrishna Forgings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ramkrishna Forgings resumes operations at Jamshedpur and Jharkhand
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Indoco Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.84% to Rs 1.45 crore on 14.14% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 252.02 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) declined 3.17% to Rs 1.83 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter dropped 45.71% at Rs 0.38 crore as against Rs 0.70 crore paid in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during trading hours today, 20 October 2020.
Ramkrishna Forgings is engaged in the manufacturing of forgings. The company is operating in forgings, and tours & travels segments. The firm supplies its products to various sectors, such as domestic and overseas markets.
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 0.91% to Rs 348.35 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 340.05 to Rs 353.95 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU