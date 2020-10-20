KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2020.

Viji Finance Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2020.

KIOCL Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 122.7 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8295 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd tumbled 9.09% to Rs 0.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1764 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd lost 8.42% to Rs 54.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 315 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd slipped 8.18% to Rs 15.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 420 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd shed 7.86% to Rs 240.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29568 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)