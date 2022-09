Max Estates to acquire Acreage Builders

Max Estates, the wholly owned subsidiary of Max Ventures and Industries has executed Share Purchase Agreement(s) on September 6, 2022 for acquisition of the 100% equity share capital of Acreage Builders (CIN: U70101HR2010PTC047012) in one or more tranches.

The reason to acquire Acreage Builders is to use its asset i.e. a 6.24 acre land with a license to develop commercial project over an area measuring 7.15 acres, located at Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.

The potential leasable area of the commercial project is ~1.6 million sq. ft.

Post-acquisition, Acreage Builders will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Max Estates.

