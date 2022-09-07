Max Estates to acquire Acreage Builders

-
The reason to acquire Acreage Builders is to use its asset i.e. a 6.24 acre land with a license to develop commercial project over an area measuring 7.15 acres, located at Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram.
The potential leasable area of the commercial project is ~1.6 million sq. ft.
Post-acquisition, Acreage Builders will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Max Estates.
