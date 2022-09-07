Lupin signs exclusive license and supply agreement with DKSH

To commercialize five biosimilars candidates in the PhilippinesLupin and DKSH, a leading partner for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, announced today that they have signed an exclusive license and supply agreement to commercialize five of Alvotech's proposed biosimilars in the Philippines. The biosimilars planned under this agreement include biosimilar Prolia (denosumab 60mg/ml), Xgeva (denosumab 70 mg/ml), Simponi (golimumab), and Eylea (aflibercept) as well as two undisclosed proposed biosimilars for immunology and oncology.
According to the agreement, Lupin's subsidiary in Philippines, Multicare Pharmaceuticals, will file for marketing approval and be responsible for distribution and commercialization of the biosimilars once approved.
These reference products are used to treat disorders relating to bone disease, oncology, immunology and ophthalmology. This agreement enhances Multicare's oncology, rheumatology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology, portfolio, which currently consists of three biosimilar candidates and over 50 generic medicines.
