Cipla's Indore plant gets two USFDA observations

-
ALSO READ
Lupin receives USFDA approval to market generic drug
USFDA issues two observations for Cipla's Indore plant
Alkem Lab facility gets Form 483 with 3 observations from USFDA
Lupin receives tentative approval for Hepatitis B virus drug
Alembic Pharma gains on US FDA nod for antimuscarinic drug
-
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at the drug major's Indore plant from 27 June 2022 to 1 July 2022.
The company has received 2 observations on FDA Form 483 with respect to ANDA filed for the product to be manufactured at the said plant. There is no data integrity observation.
The PAI is part of the routine business operations and the company is committed to addressing these observations and will submit its response to USFDA within the stipulated time.
Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.
The pharma company's consolidated net profit fell 12.4% to Rs 362 crore on 14.2% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,260 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Shares of Cipla were up 1.52% to Rs 944.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU