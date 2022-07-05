Marksans Pharma spurts as board to mull share buyback

-
Marksans Pharma jumped 10.30% to Rs 47.65 after the company said that its board will consider a share buyback on Friday, 8 July 2022.As on 31 March 2022, promoters held 48.25% stake in the company.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 62.7% fall in net profit to Rs 29.65 crore despite of a 26.6% rise in net sales to Rs 418.04 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Marksans Pharma is an Indian pharmaceutical company having a global footprint. The company's strengths lie in research, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage pharmaceutical formulations.
