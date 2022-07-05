Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 62.69 points or 1.55% at 4114.44 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.29%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.07%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.03%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.62%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.39%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.29%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.26%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.95%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.34%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 408.33 or 0.77% at 53643.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.1 points or 0.78% at 15958.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.43 points or 0.91% at 25180.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.9 points or 0.55% at 7811.99.

On BSE,1993 shares were trading in green, 666 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)