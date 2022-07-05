Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 259.37 points or 1.69% at 15639.89 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.51%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.81%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.8%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.65%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.51%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.5%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.23%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.02%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.92%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 408.33 or 0.77% at 53643.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.1 points or 0.78% at 15958.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.43 points or 0.91% at 25180.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.9 points or 0.55% at 7811.99.

On BSE,1993 shares were trading in green, 666 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

