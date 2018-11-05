Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 79.81% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 646.20 croreNet profit of Venky's (India) declined 79.81% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 646.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 587.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales646.20587.90 10 OPM %3.089.49 -PBDT16.1150.39 -68 PBT8.8443.37 -80 NP5.4827.14 -80
