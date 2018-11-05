JUST IN
Alfred Herbert (India) standalone net profit rises 60.78% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 49.35% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) rose 60.78% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 49.35% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.150.77 49 OPM %76.5263.64 -PBDT0.880.49 80 PBT0.860.47 83 NP0.820.51 61

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 15:52 IST

