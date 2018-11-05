JUST IN
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 89.39% to Rs 33.90 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reported to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 89.39% to Rs 33.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales33.9017.90 89 OPM %7.372.74 -PBDT-0.250.70 PL PBT-2.18-1.00 -118 NP-2.18-1.00 -118

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 15:52 IST

