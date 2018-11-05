Minda Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.04% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.55% to Rs 1521.72 croreNet profit of Minda Industries rose 21.04% to Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 73.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 38.55% to Rs 1521.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1098.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1521.721098.35 39 OPM %12.4412.43 -PBDT179.05134.76 33 PBT122.9696.49 27 NP88.7873.35 21
