Market settles with modest losses
Minda Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.04% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 38.55% to Rs 1521.72 crore

Net profit of Minda Industries rose 21.04% to Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 73.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 38.55% to Rs 1521.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1098.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1521.721098.35 39 OPM %12.4412.43 -PBDT179.05134.76 33 PBT122.9696.49 27 NP88.7873.35 21

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 15:52 IST

