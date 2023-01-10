City Union Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.75, down 3.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 10.23% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.75, down 3.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 17897.85. The Sensex is at 60069, down 1.12%.City Union Bank Ltd has lost around 14.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21700.4, down 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

