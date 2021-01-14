City Union Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.3, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.7% in last one year as compared to a 18.07% rally in NIFTY and a 1.37% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.3, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 14573.85. The Sensex is at 49548.49, up 0.11%.City Union Bank Ltd has lost around 6.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17803.3, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)