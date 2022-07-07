City Union Bank Ltd soars 0.6%, up for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 142.15, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.5% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% jump in NIFTY and a 5.74% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 16092.25. The Sensex is at 54089.93, up 0.63%. City Union Bank Ltd has gained around 2.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17259.05, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142.45, up 1.28% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

