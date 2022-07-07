Balkrishna Industries Ltd spurts 2.54%, rises for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2283, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.57% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2283, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 16092.25. The Sensex is at 54089.93, up 0.63%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has risen around 2.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11952.2, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2288, up 2.54% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is down 0.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.57% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 32.74 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)