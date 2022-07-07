JSW Steel crude steel production rises 16% YoY in Q1 FY23

-
The Mumbai-based steel making company said that the Group's combined crude steel production for Q1 FY23 was 5.88 million tonnes, registering a growth of 16% YoY.
JSW Steel had recorded crude steel production of 5.07million tonnes in Q1 FY22.
The crude steel production was lower sequentially by 2%, due to preponement of certain scheduled shutdowns during the financial year 2022-23, the steel maker said.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.
The steel manufacturer reported a 23% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,234 crore on a 74% increase in net sales to Rs 46,026 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.44% to currently trade at Rs 557.60 on the BSE.
