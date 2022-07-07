Dabur India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 546.4, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.34% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% gain in NIFTY and a 13.08% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 546.4, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 16092.25. The Sensex is at 54089.93, up 0.63%. Dabur India Ltd has added around 10.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40740.15, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 67.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

