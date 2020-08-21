City Union Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 129.1, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% slide in NIFTY and a 19.37% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.1, up 3.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11398.65. The Sensex is at 38519.81, up 0.78%. City Union Bank Ltd has gained around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12032.5, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

