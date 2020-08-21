Punjab National Bank spurts 3.42%, gains for five straight sessions

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 36.3, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.93% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% gain in NIFTY and a 17.61% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.3, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11397.8. The Sensex is at 38505.8, up 0.75%. Punjab National Bank has added around 5.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21999.45, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 391.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 280.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 36.35, up 3.12% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 40.93% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% gain in NIFTY and a 17.61% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 113.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)