Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Sobha Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 March 2021.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 541.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 353.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.57% to Rs.925.25. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd clocked volume of 4.48 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 22.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19638 shares. The stock gained 1.23% to Rs.452.35. Volumes stood at 5388 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20708 shares. The stock increased 3.74% to Rs.556.40. Volumes stood at 17153 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd notched up volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30155 shares. The stock rose 0.34% to Rs.1,073.00. Volumes stood at 53839 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 28961 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6008 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.2,364.95. Volumes stood at 3718 shares in the last session.

