Gabriel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2021.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2021.

Gabriel India Ltd crashed 4.95% to Rs 119.95 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd tumbled 4.46% to Rs 114.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd lost 4.09% to Rs 999. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10965 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26884 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd plummeted 3.84% to Rs 282.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55143 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd dropped 3.28% to Rs 1239. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11407 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)