Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 52.5 points or 2.07% at 2478.31 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 4.79%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.26%),K E C International Ltd (down 3.15%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.59%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.18%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.45%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.06%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.78%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.75%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (up 2.24%), moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.17 or 0.15% at 50515.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.7 points or 0.04% at 14950.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 235.65 points or 1.12% at 20831.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.61 points or 1.02% at 6885.52.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 1790 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.

