Clarification on Outcome of Board Meeting

On 18 April 2019

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced that the total number of grant of Stock Options were inadvertently mentioned and as upto Rs 20.5 lacs to eligible employees including wholetime Directors of the Company instead of upto Rs 23.5 lacs Stock Options to eligible employees including wholetime Directors of the Company under the Employee Stock Option Scheme-2005 of the Company. All other terms remain the same.

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 10:33 IST

