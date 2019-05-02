Clarification on Outcome of Board Meeting

-
On 18 April 2019ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced that the total number of grant of Stock Options were inadvertently mentioned and as upto Rs 20.5 lacs to eligible employees including wholetime Directors of the Company instead of upto Rs 23.5 lacs Stock Options to eligible employees including wholetime Directors of the Company under the Employee Stock Option Scheme-2005 of the Company. All other terms remain the same.
