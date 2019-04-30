Subex wins multi-year deal from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe to deploy Analytics Centre of Trust

-
Subex announced deal with Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), a leading telecom operator in Zimbabwe, for the deployment of its Analytics Centre of Trust (ACT) offering. Through the deployment, Econet will be able to transform into an independent data driven organization, thereby improving operational efficiency.
Licensed as a mobile telecommunications operator in 1998, Econet is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, and is part of the pan-African, diversified Econet Wireless Group. Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is building a strong, consumer-centric ethos that is committed to providing innovative, accessible and refreshingly simple communication solutions that suit customers' everyday needs.
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe was looking to further improve their operational efficiency by effectively leveraging their data to make business decisions.
To this end, Subex was selected based on its proven expertise in implementing an analytics solution which is flexible across business cases around Customer, Technology, Product, Sales & Distribution, Risk and Revenue.
Through the deployment of ACT, Econet will have access to an array of benefits. The ACT deployment, beyond optimizing Econet's day-to-day operations, will also allow the telecom player to employ predictive & prescriptive analytics in areas such as Customer 360, Product Optimisation and Cell-Site intelligence.
