Subex wins multi-year deal from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe to deploy Analytics Centre of Trust

Subex announced deal with Wireless (EWZ), a leading in Zimbabwe, for the deployment of its of Trust (ACT) offering. Through the deployment, will be able to transform into an independent data driven organization, thereby improving operational efficiency.

Licensed as a mobile operator in 1998, is listed on the Stock Exchange, and is part of the pan-African, diversified Group. is building a strong, consumer-centric ethos that is committed to providing innovative, accessible and refreshingly simple that suit customers' everyday needs.

was looking to further improve their operational efficiency by effectively leveraging their data to make business decisions.

To this end, Subex was selected based on its proven expertise in implementing an which is flexible across business cases around Customer, Technology, Product, Sales & Distribution, Risk and Revenue.

Through the deployment of ACT, Econet will have access to an array of benefits. The ACT deployment, beyond optimizing Econet's day-to-day operations, will also allow the to employ predictive & in areas such as Customer 360, Product Optimisation and Cell-Site intelligence.

