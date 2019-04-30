BHEL signs MoU with ARAI for e-mobility projects

and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), an autonomous body affiliated to the and have signed an MoU for cooperation on various projects related to

BHEL's unique strength as and implementer and ARAI's advanced facilities and expertise in design, testing and certification of mobility products, will generate synergies in implementing solutions for Electric & Trolley Bus, EV Chargers, Battery & Charger testing, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)