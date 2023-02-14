Classic Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.03 croreClassic Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.09 -67 OPM %-133.3311.11 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
