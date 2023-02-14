Classic Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore

Classic Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.030.09-133.3311.1100.0100.0100.01

