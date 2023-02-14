JUST IN
Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 638.91 crore

Net Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 61.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 26.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 638.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 624.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales638.91624.07 2 OPM %-0.222.21 -PBDT-27.836.61 PL PBT-61.85-26.89 -130 NP-61.75-26.77 -131

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

