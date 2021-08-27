Clean Science & Technology announces its foray into HALS series

Clean Science & Technology (CSTL) announced its foray into Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) series. HALS series comprises a range of products which find application in diverse end industries including polymerization inhibitor, water treatment, paint industry, coatings industry etc. The estimated market size for HALS series globally is approximately USD 1 billion.

CSTL would be the first company to develop HALS series in India.

Company has successfully developed key products in HALS series using in house R&D capabilities, at lab and pilot scale. The ongoing capex at Unit 3 is towards existing and new products. In Unit 3, Company is launching first line of production dedicated towards HALS series, which is expected to commercialize by H2 FY2023. Besides, additional production lines will also be installed in Unit 4 for manufacturing products under HALS series.

