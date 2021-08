TCS positioned as a Leader in Smart Manufacturing Services

By IDC MarketScape

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Smart Manufacturing Services Worldwide as well as Europe.

According to the report, Besides its global footprint and industry expertise, customers expressed a high level of satisfaction with TCS. It goes on to say, customers praised TCS' customer support service and proactivity as well as its capabilities to deliver resources even in challenging and evolving business conditions.

