Clear Roadmap Laid Out In Union Budget For Expanding Participation Of Private Cector Says Prime Minister

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions regarding Financial Services through video conference. Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said a clear roadmap has been laid out in the Union Budget on how to expand the participation of the private sector and strengthen the Public sector institutions. He added the Government's vision of the country's financial sector is very clear and the top priority is to ensure that the Depositor as well as Investor experience Trust and Transparency. The old ways and old systems of banking and non-banking sectors are being changed.

The Prime Minister said that steps have been taken one by one to free the country from non-transparent credit culture. He said now instead of brushing the NPAs under the carpet, it is mandatory to report even one day NPA. The Prime Minister assured that the government understands the uncertainties of the business and recognizes that every business decision is not underlined by bad intentions. In such a scenario, it is the responsibility of the government to stand by business decisions taken with clear conscience.

