India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 1.34 crore

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage was 1,34,72,643 through 2,78,915 sessions, as per the provisional report. This includes first dose for 66,21,418 Health Care Workers (HCWs), second dose for 20,32,994 Health Care Workers and first dose for 48,18,231 Front Line Workers (FLWs).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.

