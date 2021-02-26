Index of Eight Core Industries Rises 1% In January

-
The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade stated today that the combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 137.6 in January, 2021, which increased by 0.1% (provisional) as compared to the Index of January, 2020. Its cumulative growth during April to January, 2020-21 has been (-) 8.8%. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for October'2020 is revised to (-) 0.5% from its provisional level (-2.5%).
Here is the summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:
Coal-Coal production (weight: 10.33%) declined by 1.8% in January, 2021 over January, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 1.9% during April to January, 2020-21over corresponding period of the previous year.
Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 4.6% in January, 2021 over January, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 5.6% during April to January, 2020-21over the corresponding period of previous year.
Natural Gas - The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88%) declined by 2% in January, 2021 over January, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 10.7% during April to January, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 2.6% in January, 2021 over January, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 12.4% during April to January, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Fertilizers - Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 2.7% in January, 2021 over January, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 3% during April to January, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92%) increased by 2.6% in January, 2021 over January, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 14% during April to January, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37%) declined by 5.9% in January, 2021 over January, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 16.6% during April to January, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Electricity- Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) increased by 5.1% in January, 2021 over January, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 2.7% during April to January, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.
