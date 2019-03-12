IRB Infrastructure Developers completes concession period of Pune-Solapur project

-
ALSO READ
MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project
Govt approves pact with Russia for partnership in highways sector
RInfra wins Rs 16.14 cr arbitration award against NHAI
RInfra wins arbitration award worth Rs 16.14 cr against NHAI
KNR Constructions bags NHAI project worth Rs 920 cr in Tamil Nadu
-
IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Aryan Toll Road, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, has successfully completed concession period of Pune Solapur Project on 10 March 2019.
The Concession Agreement for the Project was signed in March, 2003.
The Concession Period of the Project was 16 years. Now, upon successful completion of concession, this SPV has handed over the Project to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU