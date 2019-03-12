IRB Infrastructure Developers completes concession period of Pune-Solapur project

Developers announced that Aryan Toll Road, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, has successfully completed period of Pune Project on 10 March 2019.

The Agreement for the Project was signed in March, 2003.

The Period of the Project was 16 years. Now, upon successful completion of concession, this SPV has handed over the Project to the (MORTH).

