JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

JSW Steel reports 6% drop in Feb crude steel production
Business Standard

IRB Infrastructure Developers completes concession period of Pune-Solapur project

Capital Market 

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Aryan Toll Road, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, has successfully completed concession period of Pune Solapur Project on 10 March 2019.

The Concession Agreement for the Project was signed in March, 2003.

The Concession Period of the Project was 16 years. Now, upon successful completion of concession, this SPV has handed over the Project to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 14:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements