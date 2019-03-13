CMI gains after executing export order

rose 2.27% to Rs 153 at 9:55 IST on BSE after the company said it executed its maiden export order from for the supply of underground power cables.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 131.95 points, or 0.35% to 37,667.61.

On the BSE, 1,706 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5,377 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 155 and a low of Rs 152 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 371.60 on 27 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 115.50 on 11 October 2018.

said it executed its maiden export order from for the supply of XLPE LV/HV underground power cables from the company's plant located at Baddi-

On a consolidated basis, net profit of declined 0.15% to Rs 6.83 crore on 30.81% rise in net sales to Rs 175.93 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

CMI is engaged in manufacturing cables for various industries such as railways, & gas, telecommunications, energy, industrial, power, petrochemicals, etc.

