DLF Ltd Surges 2.83%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.27%

-
ALSO READ
Sunteck Realty Ltd Falls 3.94%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.02%
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slides 4.27%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 2.25%
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Slips 2.68%
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slides 5.86%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 3.94%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.95%
-
DLF Ltd has added 17.56% over last one month compared to 9.63% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.14% rise in the SENSEX
DLF Ltd gained 2.83% today to trade at Rs 192.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.27% to quote at 1921.14. The index is up 9.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd increased 2.15% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 1.66% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 21.11 % over last one year compared to the 10.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
DLF Ltd has added 17.56% over last one month compared to 9.63% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 81092 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 229.65 on 16 Mar 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 141.2 on 19 Oct 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU