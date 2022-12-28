CMS Info Systems allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

CMS Info Systems has allotted 1,15,500 equity shares under ESOP on 27 December 2022.

Consequent to the above allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs. 154,15,80,780/- consisting of 15,41,58,078 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each to Rs. 154,27,35,780/- consisting of 15,42,73,578 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each.

