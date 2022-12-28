JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Paytm rallies 12% in three days

Hester Biosciences to procure technology from ICAR-NIHSAD for development of H9N2 vaccine for poultry
Business Standard

CMS Info Systems allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

CMS Info Systems has allotted 1,15,500 equity shares under ESOP on 27 December 2022.

Consequent to the above allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs. 154,15,80,780/- consisting of 15,41,58,078 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each to Rs. 154,27,35,780/- consisting of 15,42,73,578 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 11:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU